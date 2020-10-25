Emer McLysaght: Sorry, Mr Bezos, but for Lockdown Two, I will be buying Irish

This week, there’s been a refreshing addition to the various scrolling social media hellsites that deliver news and content into our eyeballs from the moment we wake up.
In the wake of the second lockdown, there’s been a heartening push to promote Irish businesses online. Lists and threads and Instagram highlights galore will now point you in the direction of candles from Kerry and notebooks from Nenagh and that particular thrill you get...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team