Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Emer McLysaght: In lockdown, no one can hear you scream at your printer

The Covid-19 restrictions left us at the mercy of the cruellest of devices, the home printer – and boy, did they make the most of it

Emer McLysaght
16th May, 2021
Emer McLysaght: In lockdown, no one can hear you scream at your printer

Printers never work, and we’re all okay with it. Cars can drive themselves and facial recognition technology is probably the next weapon of mass destruction, but we can’t get a six-month-old inkjet to spit out three important documents without prayer circle and four hours of crying.

Ideally as a society we would all be paperless, but no matter how many employers put a virtue signalling “don’t print this unless you absolutely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

\&#039;The Ballymurphy families had their loved ones shot on the street and called out as terrorists. To be forced to fight for their good names and their innocence, against an embittered and emboldened establishment, was traumatic.\&#039; Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Susan O'Keeffe: This week showed the absolute need for lobbying when it serves the public interest

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago
Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, and his wife Melinda, who have a combined fortune of €124 billion, announced on Twitter that they are to divorce after 27 years

Nadine O’Regan: The Gates announce divorce and we’re utterly gobsmacked

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago
Roller skates have regained popularity during the pandemic but it’s not as easy as it looks

Emer McLysaght: My pandemic purchases, part 786,423: roller skates

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 week ago
The hard ground can have a devastating effect on ageing bones

Emer McLysaght: Getting down and dirty with outdoor living

Columnists Emer McLysaght 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1