Emer McLysaght: If you go on staycation and don’t put it on Instagram, did you even really go?

If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s nobody there to hear it, does it even make a sound? That’s a reliable old philosophical chestnut, isn’t it? Then there was Einstein who questioned if the moon only exists when he (or anyone) actually looks at it. And of course, there’s the theoretical conundrum of summer 2020: if you go on a staycation in Ireland and don’t post evidence on social media, did you even...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team