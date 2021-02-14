Subscribe Today
Emer McLysaght: Get back to basics on Pancake Tuesday

It’s a day fraught with culinary peril, but four simple steps will see you through it

Emer McLysaght
14th February, 2021
Emer McLysaght: Get back to basics on Pancake Tuesday
Social media and people going on their holidays to America opened our eyes to the fact that around the world pancakes were being eaten willy-nilly, not just one day a year

One of the greatest insults I’ve ever heard is that someone looked “like they’d enjoy a savoury pancake”. What a niche gut-punch. What a harmless yet crushing dig. It works so beautifully because, while there is nothing objectively wrong with eating and enjoying a savoury pancake, deep down we all know it is a suspicious act.

Historically, as a people, we only ate pancakes on one designated day of...

