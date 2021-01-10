Emer McLysaght: Bridgerton is the new Normal People

“I got a bit thick watching it,” my friend Orlaith said, “because he’s so hot.” I was a bit late getting into Bridgerton. Just by ten days or so, but that was enough time for me to figure out, through osmosis and being extremely online, that Bridgerton is sexy.

The latest series from Shonda Rhimes’s production company Shondaland was Netflix’s big Christmas Day drop. It’s an adaptation of the...