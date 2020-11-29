Emer McLysaght: A year of living luxuriously

There’s a hotel in the Maldives offering a year at a luxury resort for $30,000 and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t consider it. The Anantara Veli resort is looking to make up for millions in lost Covid income by enticing those with the means to unlimited lodging for 2021 in one of their overwater bungalows, and they’re throwing in breakfast with the deal.
I don’t really...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team