Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Emer McLysaght: A Christmas experience to forget

Coronavirus has dampened this year’s festive celebrations, but one tradition that can’t be stopped by a pandemic is the seasonal ‘experience’ that falls flat

Emer McLysaght
13th December, 2020
Emer McLysaght: A Christmas experience to forget
It’s not really Christmas until a magical Santa ‘experience' has been labelled a disappointment and children have been left crying

There’s been a lot of chat about how this Christmas is going to be so different to the ones that have come before it. There are no marauding gangs in Christmas jumpers dropping like flies after pub seven of the Twelve Pubs. There are no function room office Christmas parties and therefore no incidents of Siobhán from accounts having to remind Des from escalations for the fourth time that she has a boyfriend....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Priti Patel, the Tory home secretary and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appear committed to continuing with an ultra-nationalist approach to politics.

The Last Post: Beware flag-waving populists, both here and abroad

The Last Post Matt Cooper 4 hours ago
Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere

Columnists John Gibbons 4 hours ago
If we locked down primarily to protect the vulnerable, then being able to protect them via a vaccine should allow us to open up.

Colin Murphy: Unlocking the lockdown is an imperative, but not to ‘let it rip’

Columnists Colin Murphy 4 hours ago
The challenge for Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, and the wider government, is to grasp the opportunity of an unprecedented new medicines budget.

Tony O’Brien: Donnelly has a golden chance to alter our approach to new medicines

Columnists Tony O'Brien 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1