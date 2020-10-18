Emer McLysaght: 40 shades of consternation as I reach another milestone

I’m turning 40 this week. I’m at once horrified, amused and bemused. I do not feel like a 40-year-old woman. I still get the willies about the fact that I’d be called a “woman” on the news if I was hit by a bus, when in truth I am a youthful and vital girl.

It’s not that I’m too bothered about the ageing aspect of things, it’s just...