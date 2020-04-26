Elaine Byrne: The challenge of commemoration should not be underestimated

The historic framework document between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is 23 pages long and amounts to almost 4,000 words. The only reference to the Irish Civil War is on page 19, bullet point seven. The parties of Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins have committed to “mark the Decade of Centenaries, in an inclusive, appropriate, and sensitive manner”.

There you go then. Sin a bhfuil. The 1922 split between the pro-Treaty and...