Elaine Byrne: Robinson should have known better on the plight of Princess Latifa

The former president showed an extraordinary lack of curiosity about the wellbeing of the detained Arab princess

Elaine Byrne
21st February, 2021
Elaine Byrne: Robinson should have known better on the plight of Princess Latifa
Sheikha Latifa said her appearance with the human rights advocate Mary Robinson in 2018 was staged by family members interested in promoting propaganda. Picture: United Arab Emirates News Agency

“As a woman, I want women who have felt themselves outside history to be written back into history.” So said Mary Robinson in her famous “Mná na hÉireann” speech in 1990, when she became Ireland’s first female president.

That historic speech is very much at odds with Robinson’s extraordinary lack of curiosity around the wellbeing of an Arab princess.

Last week, the BBC Panorama programme...

