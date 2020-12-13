Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Elaine Byrne: Our elite women footballers deserve more than crumbs

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror at how it patronises the women it supposedly represents

Elaine Byrne
13th December, 2020
Elaine Byrne: Our elite women footballers deserve more than crumbs
Galway’s Nicola Ward and Doireann O’Sullivan of Cork: the venue for the game was changed twice. Picture: Inpho

I have two fingers that have been broken so many times they are permanently crooked. A bottom front tooth is fractured and chipped. There is a deep indentation on my lower left leg from the stud of a boot. My right knee has multiple scars from operations.

These are the injuries inflicted upon me by opponents in the GAA fields of Wicklow, Limerick and Dublin. I have broken the bones of competitors too. There is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

It’s not really Christmas until a magical Santa ‘experience\&#039; has been labelled a disappointment and children have been left crying

Emer McLysaght: A Christmas experience to forget

Columnists Emer McLysaght 4 hours ago
Priti Patel, the Tory home secretary and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appear committed to continuing with an ultra-nationalist approach to politics.

The Last Post: Beware flag-waving populists, both here and abroad

The Last Post Matt Cooper 4 hours ago
Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere

Columnists John Gibbons 4 hours ago
If we locked down primarily to protect the vulnerable, then being able to protect them via a vaccine should allow us to open up.

Colin Murphy: Unlocking the lockdown is an imperative, but not to ‘let it rip’

Columnists Colin Murphy 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1