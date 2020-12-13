Elaine Byrne: Our elite women footballers deserve more than crumbs
The Ladies Gaelic Football Association needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror at how it patronises the women it supposedly represents
I have two fingers that have been broken so many times they are permanently crooked. A bottom front tooth is fractured and chipped. There is a deep indentation on my lower left leg from the stud of a boot. My right knee has multiple scars from operations.
These are the injuries inflicted upon me by opponents in the GAA fields of Wicklow, Limerick and Dublin. I have broken the bones of competitors too. There is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Emer McLysaght: A Christmas experience to forget
Coronavirus has dampened this year’s festive celebrations, but one tradition that can’t be stopped by a pandemic is the seasonal ‘experience’ that falls flat
The Last Post: Beware flag-waving populists, both here and abroad
Trump may be on his way out, but we’ll have to endure similar tomfoolery from our nearest neighbours for a while. Let’s not copy them
John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere
Ag Climatise’s waffly language masks an alarming lack of commitment to doing the hard work of reducing emissions
Colin Murphy: Unlocking the lockdown is an imperative, but not to ‘let it rip’
If draconian lockdowns are designed to protect the vulnerable, then as the vaccine protects those most at risk, we can open up society while still managing the pandemic by community consent, not compulsion