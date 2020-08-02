Elaine Byrne: Martin should have seen the ministerial pay hike uproar coming

Since God was a boy, there has been controversy when it comes to paying politicians. It is as predictable as the ebb and flow of the tide and the moon.
It is a mystery, then, that Micheál Martin, a man who has spent more than 30 years in elected office, did not see the brouhaha coming down the tracks about the pay top-ups to the three ‘super-junior’ ministers of state who sit at cabinet....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team