Elaine Byrne: Ireland must work harder in the absence of ‘soft power’ at the UN
The Security Council’s move online reduces the opportunity for informal diplomacy, but we must not lower our ambitions
Ireland joined the United Nations 65 years ago this month. As of last Friday, the country commenced its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. A term on the 15-member council is prestigious as it is the world’s most important body for multilateral crisis management.
So what can a small country like Ireland bring to the UN’s highest body? In its election campaign, Ireland pitched itself as a peace builder...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Jim O’Callaghan: The real enemy is the polarising of our politics and the cutting out of the vital middle ground
All of this country’s best achievements have come from the centre, and it should not be abandoned for short-term populist gains
Lucinda Creighton: Britain may have left but it will never truly be done with the EU
The transition phase has ended, but the work to build a new relationship between Britain and the EU is only beginning
Off Message: Coco’s Law is welcome, but it’s long overdue
The new legislation is a laudable step in the right direction to prevent individuals being harassed and blackmailed over sexual images of themselves. So why wasn’t it brought in long ago?
Colin Murphy: Second place is a great achievement, so why don’t we celebrate it more?
The media tend to ignore good news in favour of bad, and to focus on human drama, neglecting the slower, more subtle stories that really matter