Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Elaine Byrne: In the Carlow school uniform story, assertions mattered more than facts

Comment: The furore over PE clothes at a school shows how an unverified assertion can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still languishing in its wake

29th November, 2020
A mundane school policy on PE clothing somehow morphed into unsubstantiated rumours and conjecture spread by people who should have known better.

There is a video doing the rounds on Twitter of a song released by Adriano Celentano, an Italian pop singer, almost 50 years ago. The rhythm is terrifically catchy, and the choreography of the dancing troupe is bedazzling.

Here’s a word to the wise, though – never pick Prisencolinensinainciusol as your karaoke song. It is not sung in Italian or English, but what Celentano mimicked as the way English sounds to non-speakers. The lyrics are complete...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ blunder sets a bad benchmark for future transgressions

Calling out the broadcaster’s non-compliance with Covid restrictions at retirement ‘do’ is correct. But we should learn from it and move beyond it, quickly

Willie O'Reilly | 11 hours ago

Emer McLysaght: A year of living luxuriously

Big question: why have I never treated myself to one of those luxury holidays where you view the gem-blue sea from your house on stilts?

Emer McLysaght | 11 hours ago

It’s time to talk about a new post-Covid social welfare contract

New ideas should be explored that reflect a changed world, including universal basic income

Brian Keegan | 11 hours ago