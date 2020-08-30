Elaine Byrne: Hogan learns that public office duties extend beyond legal obligations

The fallout from the inglorious Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden has cost the jobs of a European commissioner, a minister for agriculture, the deputy chairperson of the Seanad, a popular current affairs presenter and, potentially, a Supreme Court judge. The party whip was also removed from six senators and several councillors.

A Garda investigation is under way, and apologies are fluttering about in the wind. My book on the history of political accountability in...