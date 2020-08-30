Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Elaine Byrne: Hogan learns that public office duties extend beyond legal obligations

One consequence of the pandemic may well be the speeding up of reforms of ethical processes for commissioners and judges

30th August, 2020
Phil Hogan fell on his sword because he continuously attempted to offer a legal justification for his behaviour without any recognition of his moral responsibility for his actions as an office holder

The fallout from the inglorious Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden has cost the jobs of a European commissioner, a minister for agriculture, the deputy chairperson of the Seanad, a popular current affairs presenter and, potentially, a Supreme Court judge. The party whip was also removed from six senators and several councillors.

A Garda investigation is under way, and apologies are fluttering about in the wind. My book on the history of political accountability in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tough decisions on pandemic supports need to be made - and made soon

Since economic pain is unavoidable, perhaps we need to find a way forward somewhere between Germany‘s spending and Britain’s cuts

Lucinda Creighton | 4 hours ago

A plague of pessimism and catastrophising stalks the land

People disdain the idea of naively optimistic pollyannas, but as a species it turns out we are far too ready to believe in bad news stories

Colin Murphy | 4 hours ago

State must step up to the plate to save the economy

As a difficult winter looms, governmental support is utterly crucial if we want to prevent the economy completely tanking

Ian Guider | 4 hours ago