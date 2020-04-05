Elaine Byrne: Get ready for a government of necessity

We are down to brass tacks in terms of government formation talks. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are in a process of exchanging papers on key policy issues, with a view to agreeing on a joint framework document this week.

There are two hurdles before a vote for Taoiseach can take place. The first is one of simple maths. Together, both parties have 72 Dáil seats, eight short of a majority. Another party...