Elaine Byrne: FF’s code of unwavering loyalty no longer exists

The name Fianna Fáil is derived from the Fianna warriors in Irish mythology. The purpose of the Fianna was to protect the high king of Ireland and his kingdom. Entrance to the Fianna was governed by codes of honour, chief among them loyalty.

This folklore fitted neatly with Fianna Fáil’s view of itself as a national movement rather than a political party. Utter devotion and allegiance to the cause, and by implication the...