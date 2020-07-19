Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Elaine Byrne: FF’s code of unwavering loyalty no longer exists

Micheál Martin’s sacking of Barry Cowen shows that Fianna Fáil has finally become a normal political party

19th July, 2020

The name Fianna Fáil is derived from the Fianna warriors in Irish mythology. The purpose of the Fianna was to protect the high king of Ireland and his kingdom. Entrance to the Fianna was governed by codes of honour, chief among them loyalty.

This folklore fitted neatly with Fianna Fáil’s view of itself as a national movement rather than a political party. Utter devotion and allegiance to the cause, and by implication the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie Casey: Pension costs are a big challenge, but we need to address them now

As a nation, we’re getting older, and that means more expenditure on pensions, health and long-term care, the cost of which is likely to almost double by 2050. So how do we fund it?

Eddie Casey | 8 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: Truth is stranger than fiction in the House of Maxwell

HBO’s Succession is a fine watch, but it has nothing on the behaviour of the late Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine

Willie O'Reilly | 8 hours ago

Tech giant and state won the battle, but the tax war is far from over

The US tech giant successfully defended its Irish tax practices against the European Commission last week, but EU reforms are surely on the way

Aidan Regan | 8 hours ago