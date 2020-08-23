Elaine Byrne: EU diplomacy tiptoes around tricky issue of orderly Belarus protests

It’s been 14 days now since Aleksandr Lukashenko, the incumbent Belarusian president, claimed a “landslide” victory to secure his sixth term in office. Yet there is little sign that the protests which have swept through Minsk, Brest and Gomel are easing.

There are two striking peculiarities about the unrest which distinguish it from other pro-democracy revolts on the European continent: lack of violence and geographical significance. These two distinctive Belarusian traits will...