Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Elaine Byrne: EU diplomacy tiptoes around tricky issue of orderly Belarus protests

Lithuania providing sanctuary for opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has drawn Brussels into a geopolitical game with Russia it didn’t want to play

23rd August, 2020
Protesters stage a rally in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, last week: There is little sign that the protests which have swept through Minsk, Brest and Gomel for two weeks are easing. Photo: Getty

It’s been 14 days now since Aleksandr Lukashenko, the incumbent Belarusian president, claimed a “landslide” victory to secure his sixth term in office. Yet there is little sign that the protests which have swept through Minsk, Brest and Gomel are easing.

There are two striking peculiarities about the unrest which distinguish it from other pro-democracy revolts on the European continent: lack of violence and geographical significance. These two distinctive Belarusian traits will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

That feeling when a press conference about Covid-19 mentions Mass 27,056 times

The government’s latest pandemic briefing was a vague, rambling shambles – and also felt weirdly religious

Emer McLysaght | 3 hours ago

Difficult radio days as ad revenue fall-off bites hard

The public’s trust in Irish radio remains high, especially during this pandemic. It would serve no one’s interest for the sector to collapse

Willie O'Reilly | 3 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Companies must obey the law, not be models of virtue

Vague calls for better corporate ‘citizenship’ won‘t help us get through the pandemic – enforcement of the regulations will

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago