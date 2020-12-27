Elaine Byrne: Decade of Commemorations is the story of individual suffering

Time bends and doubles back. Memories are buried and resurrected. Their colour and form dependent on the shadows and perspectives of those who view them.

In the words of Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh, the formidable Galway history professor, commemorations tend to be “contentious and controversial, contested and divisive”. There is an inevitable complexity about the relationship between memory and history, especially when it comes to the problematic concept of collective or social memory....