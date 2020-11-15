Sunday November 15, 2020
Elaine Byrne: Biden’s Irish roots do not mean we’ll have it our way

The Biden presidency may well benefit Ireland, but any action on US multinationals here will come down to hard economics and not misty-eyed nostalgia

15th November, 2020
Enda Kenny and Joe Biden at Knock Airport.The former Vice President of the United States of America was in Ireland for a six-day visit. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A few days before polling day in the US presidential elections, Joe Biden released an unusual campaign video for a politician. The Democratic candidate lovingly recited a passage from Seamus Heaney’s 1990 translation of Sophocles' play Philoctetes, The Cure at Troy, which begins with the memorable words: “Human beings suffer/They torture one another”.

The Bellaghy poet was a prominent feature in Biden’s electioneering. The Pennsylvanian native repeatedly peppered his speeches with...

