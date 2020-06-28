Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Elaine Byrne: A referendum on housing is not going to solve the supply crisis

A proposed amendment to the Constitution is not a practical solution and could have unintended consequences

28th June, 2020
‘The proposed 39th amendment to insert a right to housing into the Constitution has far-reaching consequences for Irish society’. Picture: Getty

The programme for government has committed to a referendum on housing. The proposed 39th amendment to insert a right to housing into the Constitution has far-reaching consequences for Irish society.

It is reasonable to assume that, after five weeks of marathon talks between the three-way coalition partners, some description would have been provided regarding what exactly this would entail.

Nope. Zero, zip, zilch, nada, nothing. The very title of the 126-page programme for government –...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The politics of language, put to the test

A quantitative text analysis of all programmes for government since 1997 reveals that, on the whole, the 2020 document has internalised changing voter demands

Aidan Regan | 3 hours ago

This three-party coalition is ill equipped for challenges ahead

While commentators enthusiastically welcomed the formation of this government, few of them asked the hard questions about its largely aspirational programme. Sinn Féin will be very satisfied with the outcome

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago

‘A stepping stone towards healing the wounds of the Civil War’

Just as Michael Collins had to compromise on Ireland’s independence, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have taken a pragmatic view of how the two Civil War parties can work together in this new coalition

Nora Owen | 3 hours ago