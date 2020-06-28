Elaine Byrne: A referendum on housing is not going to solve the supply crisis

The programme for government has committed to a referendum on housing. The proposed 39th amendment to insert a right to housing into the Constitution has far-reaching consequences for Irish society.

It is reasonable to assume that, after five weeks of marathon talks between the three-way coalition partners, some description would have been provided regarding what exactly this would entail.

Nope. Zero, zip, zilch, nada, nothing. The very title of the 126-page programme for government –...