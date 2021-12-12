Subscribe Today
Edel Coffey: The pleasure and pain of Christmas

Christmas can be a painful reminder of time’s onward march, but it also tells us that life is short and precious and that maybe the best way to honour that is to live in this moment, right now and enjoy every single second of it

Edel Coffey
12th December, 2021
This time four years ago my child was still just a tiny baby I could cradle in my arms. Picture: Getty Images

Christmas has always been a time to look back on the year that was. Last week, however, I read about a Japanese end-of-year celebration called “bonenkai” which translates as “forget the year”.

The more I considered this, the more it sounded like a good idea. Not just because 2021 (like 2020 before it) could do with some serious eternal-sunshine-of-the-spotless-mind treatment, but also because my annual bout of enforced Christmas reflection plunges...

