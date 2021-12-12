Edel Coffey: The pleasure and pain of Christmas

Christmas has always been a time to look back on the year that was. Last week, however, I read about a Japanese end-of-year celebration called “bonenkai” which translates as “forget the year”.

The more I considered this, the more it sounded like a good idea. Not just because 2021 (like 2020 before it) could do with some serious eternal-sunshine-of-the-spotless-mind treatment, but also because my annual bout of enforced Christmas reflection plunges...