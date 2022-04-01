Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Edel Coffey: It takes courage to walk away from what you thought you wanted

Many people are shaking their heads at Ash Barty leaving tennis when she’s at the top of her game, but she’s absolutely right to put her own happiness first

Edel Coffey
1st April, 2022
Edel Coffey: It takes courage to walk away from what you thought you wanted
Tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty: As a role model, she is endearingly human. Someone who puts personal happiness above the glory and financial riches of professional victories

How and when do you know if it’s the right time to walk away from something? That’s a question prompted by the world number one women’s tennis player Ash Barty’s decision to retire from her sport at the age of 25.

Barty has won Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open. To put that in context, the only other active female player who has done this is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Will Smith: the actor snatched defeat from the jaws of victory when he slapped Chris Rock before receiving his Oscar for best actor in King Richard.

Nadine O’Regan: Can Will Smith recover from the events of the past week? It depends on whether Hollywood likes him enough

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
Dublin looking decidedly old-fashioned in the 1980s

Kathleen MacMahon: When did I become a relic of an unimaginably distant past?

Columnists Kathleen MacMahon
A Ukrainian mother cries over the coffin of her son in Lviv. Picture: Getty

Nadine O’Regan: Who has the right to tell us how long we may grieve our loved ones?

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
Taoiseach Micheal Martin launching Census 2022 with Zara and Mya Akinsowan, both age 8. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: What percentage of vital Census statistics are acted upon?

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1