DUP determined to double down on calamitous Brexit blunder

Rather than admit it made a monumental mistake which will cost the North dearly, the party shamelessly denies any culpability for the mess

Deirdre Heenan
10th January, 2021
Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, has refused to acknowledge the existence of a post-Brexit border in the Irish Sea, instead referring to a “regulatory issue” in the Irish Sea.

The Olympic-standard mental gymnastics on display last week from the DUP, as it attempted to square the circle of the creation of an Irish Sea border as a wonderful opportunity for the North, was truly jaw-dropping.

The end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 led to the inception of a new trade border between the North and the rest of the UK. The North will remain in the EU single market for goods...

