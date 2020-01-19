Tuesday January 21, 2020
Drogheda murder shows we must do more to help children at risk

The lurid focus on 17-year-old murder victim Keane Mulready-Woods’s criminal history denies the complicity of wider society, and blinds us to missed opportunities

19th January, 2020
Murder victim Keane Mulready-Woods; “ The death of young men is simpler to understand when we think of it as retribution for past crimes.”

Wednesday, we learned that dismembered body parts found in Dublin were believed to be those of a 17-year-old boy. “So what do we know, then, about that 17-year-old boy?” presenter Claire Byrne asked crime correspondent Paul Reynolds on RTÉ’s News at One.

“Well, we know he was a juvenile offender,” Reynolds began. “He was involved in crime from an early age.” The boy’s journey into criminality had begun with road...

