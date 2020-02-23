Sunday February 23, 2020
Don’t panic, Sinn Féin’s bark is worse than its bite

The markets had a wobble after the election, but a combination of external factors and self-interest will moderate the party’s more radical instincts

23rd February, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald’s does not belong to the radical left in the same way as People Before Profit or the Socialist Party. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ireland has a thriving multinational investment environment, which is utterly fundamental to our economic model. In 2018 foreign direct investment (FDI) firms contributed €19.2 billion to the economy. Two hundred thousand people are employed by them, amounting to one-tenth of the total workforce, with significant indirect downstream employment.

Foreign direct investment companies contribute disproportionately to our tax revenues. Of the €10.9 billion euro collected in corporate tax in 2019, two-thirds came from foreign direct investment. Without...

