Don’t panic, Sinn Féin’s bark is worse than its bite

Ireland has a thriving multinational investment environment, which is utterly fundamental to our economic model. In 2018 foreign direct investment (FDI) firms contributed €19.2 billion to the economy. Two hundred thousand people are employed by them, amounting to one-tenth of the total workforce, with significant indirect downstream employment.
Foreign direct investment companies contribute disproportionately to our tax revenues. Of the €10.9 billion euro collected in corporate tax in 2019, two-thirds came from foreign direct investment. Without...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team