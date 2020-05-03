Deirdre Heenan: The ugly truth of ageism has been laid bare by Covid-19

Imagine for just a moment if children were particularly vulnerable to Covid-19. If you were tuning in daily for the latest death toll of children. If 100s of children were dying every day and globally over 300,000 had already lost their lives.
If your reaction to this scenario is significantly different than from your current view of the disease, then it might be time to reflect on how deeply ageism is embedded in the national psyche.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team