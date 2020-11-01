Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Declan Kelly: If governments act, airlines will survive this crisis

Should the necessary steps be taken, those carriers that pull through will emerge stronger than before

1st November, 2020
The aviation industry is one of those sectors most damaged by the pandemic

It is not that long ago, 25 years to be precise, since aircraft leasing was a niche business, dominated by a few Irish players who had the vision to believe that passenger demand for travel would grow.

This vision became a reality, so much so that Ireland is now recognised as the global centre of excellence for aircraft leasing, with most of the top aircraft leasing companies in the world headquartered here.

The industry supports nearly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Why the President’s hands were tied on Mother and Baby Homes

Comment: The fallout from the Mother and Baby Homes report has shown up the issues surrounding Article 26 of the Constitution

James McDermott | 14 hours ago

What the Dickens is RTÉ doing to cut its losses?

Yet another voluntary redundancy scheme won’t address the broadcaster’s money woes, but there are plenty of other ways to deal with the problem

Willie O'Reilly | 14 hours ago

We need a national emergency team for business recovery

The government must be cured of the idea that it understands business sectors better than those who run them

Tony O'Brien | 14 hours ago