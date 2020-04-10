Covid-19 has shown the worst of Trump, but it may help him win re-election

Americans know that Donald Trump came late to the pandemic. The US president had been too busy lying about it and accusing others of lying about it to seize the opportunity to lead his country to relative safety. The power of the presidency is so great that he has single-handedly has caused a deep and deepening crisis in one of the wealthiest and most creative and innovative countries in the world.
Such a crash is...
