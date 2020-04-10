Friday April 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 has shown the worst of Trump, but it may help him win re-election

Voters’ reluctance to turn against a leader, however inept, in a time of crisis may make Joe Biden’s task impossible

10th April, 2020
Joe Biden will be unable to play to his reported strengths during an indefinite lockdown. Picture: Getty

Americans know that Donald Trump came late to the pandemic. The US president had been too busy lying about it and accusing others of lying about it to seize the opportunity to lead his country to relative safety. The power of the presidency is so great that he has single-handedly has caused a deep and deepening crisis in one of the wealthiest and most creative and innovative countries in the world.

Such a crash is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

As Bernie Sanders bows out, his policies become necessary

The job of preventing a coronavirus-induced economic disaster rests with state authorities, but how long this improvised form of socialism will last remains to be seen

Willem H Buiter | 8 hours ago

The new normal of island life

‘Together apart’ is the mantra of our new world order. But what if your family are already living apart, and you‘re just trying to keep it together? Jessie Collins on co-parenting in the time of coronavirus

Jessie Collins | 5 days ago

Off Message: Are the days of global travel now numbered?

With most of the world in lockdown and the majority of us confined to our homes, international travel – seen not so long ago as casual and commonplace – may become a privilege afforded to the very few

Nadine O’Regan | 5 days ago