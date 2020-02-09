Sunday February 9, 2020
Coronavirus in Ireland: hope for the best and plan for the worst

There are no cases here so far, but it’s important for businesses to have a detailed contingency plan in place in case staff contract the novel coronoavirus, which has infected up to 20 per cent of the population in China

9th February, 2020
A Chinese police officer wearing a protective mask: we must also plan for an outbreak here to prevent panic later Picture: Getty

The disruption and distress resulting from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China is unprecedented. Governments, health agencies and businesses across the world have decisions to make now about how best to plan for a potential outbreak in an unpredictable situation.

There are three possible scenarios for Ireland.

In the best-case scenario, Ireland might expect about 50-200 suspected cases of the Wuhan coronavirus. These cases would all be promptly detected and isolated with airborne precautions....

