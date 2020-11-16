Comment: Women’s business achievements finally being recognised

Nicola Mitchell, the Life Scientific founder and ceo, was named winner of the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year last Thursday evening.

Every year the Irish final of the prestigious business programme comes round, and every year I allow myself that little feeling of self-satisfaction and pride that my younger self once courageously rocked-up to that gala presentation, confident I could win.

In 2001, a young married Sharon Kennedy, who had set up a pretty ground-breaking...