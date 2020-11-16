Monday November 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Women’s business achievements finally being recognised

A PR company owner reflects on being the only woman nominated for a prestigious award in 2001, progress has been made since but there is still much to do

16th November, 2020
Some of the, almost, all-male nomination line-up for the 2001 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Nicola Mitchell, the Life Scientific founder and ceo, was named winner of the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year last Thursday evening.

Every year the Irish final of the prestigious business programme comes round, and every year I allow myself that little feeling of self-satisfaction and pride that my younger self once courageously rocked-up to that gala presentation, confident I could win.

In 2001, a young married Sharon Kennedy, who had set up a pretty ground-breaking...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Brexit remains the most pressing issue for Ireland

We may be weary of the protracted soap opera that is the UK’s exit from the European Union, yet this is the most crucial hour of an act that will shape our economic future

Susan O'Keeffe | 4 hours ago

Tech view: The Irish tech firms that really are out of this world

Getting involved in space projects is an excellent opportunity to test the reliability of any technology, and Irish firms are moving into the sector

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Cathal Mac Coille: SF discovers harsh winds blow across the moral high ground

Sinn Féin’s move against Leo Varadkar over Leakgate led to a vociferous response by Fine Gael

Cathal Mac Coille | 1 day ago