Comment: Where is the strategy to handle the looming financial crisis?

The new government will take a much-needed step back from the spotlight over the next couple of weeks, as it regroups after a shaky start.
It has been an unfortunate beginning for the coalition, with controversies over ministerial salaries, pub reopenings and the dismissal of a senior minister overshadowing the honeymoon period usually enjoyed by new governments.
Those around the cabinet table will relish the prospect of a break from intensive public and media scrutiny...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team