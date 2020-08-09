Comment: Where is the strategy to handle the looming financial crisis?

The new government will take a much-needed step back from the spotlight over the next couple of weeks, as it regroups after a shaky start.

It has been an unfortunate beginning for the coalition, with controversies over ministerial salaries, pub reopenings and the dismissal of a senior minister overshadowing the honeymoon period usually enjoyed by new governments.

Those around the cabinet table will relish the prospect of a break from intensive public and media scrutiny...