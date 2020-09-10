Comment: V-shaped recovery is no longer a distant dream

Large swaths of the global economy are exhibiting traditional signs of a V-shaped recovery from the pandemic-induced collapse this spring. The monthly indicators for many countries show vigorous rebounds in June and July, with 10 to 15 per cent projected growth in real (inflation-adjusted) GDP in the third quarter, all else being equal.
To be sure, there are reasons to question whether the perceived upturn is merely a technical bounce-back – an illusion caused by the sheer...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team