Thursday May 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: The world has been let down by abysmal leadership

US president Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could have shown real leadership over Covid-19, but both have failed miserably

7th May, 2020
Donald Trump, US president, and Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart: both have squandered the opportunity to become transformational leaders

Leadership – the ability to help people frame and achieve their goals – is absolutely crucial during a crisis. British prime minister Winston Churchill demonstrated this in 1940, as did Nelson Mandela during South Africa’s transition from apartheid.

By these historical standards, the leaders of the world’s two largest economies have failed abysmally. US president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, both initially reacted to the coronavirus outbreak not by informing and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: UN has a chance to win back support for its human rights framework

As well as coordinating a medical response, the United Nations could also oversee national approaches to constraints placed on rights as a result of the coronavirus outbreak

Donna Lyons | 1 hour ago

Comment: Germany’s judges have declared war on the ECB

The German Federal Constitutional Court has involved itself in crucial economic issues that are none of its business

Willem H Buiter | 1 day ago

Comment: The EU must borrow to fund its own recovery

The EU needs to fund a €1 trillion recovery programme, or risk a rising wave of discontent across member states

Billy Kelleher | 1 day ago