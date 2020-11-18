Wednesday November 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: The revenge of the precariat

The pandemic has demonstrated the value of so called low-skilled workers, who will continue to be essential to the success of the economy despite advances in technology

18th November, 2020
There still are no good technological substitutes for the cleaners, shop workers, deliverers, truckers or bus drivers who have kept the economy running through the darkest days of the crisis. Picture: Getty

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of low-skilled labour in the economy was assumed to be in decline. In digitally disrupted labour markets, where fancy Stem professions enjoy pride of place, only highly qualified professionals can thrive. Those whose jobs are threatened by new technologies are condemned to precariousness, redundancy, downward mobility, declining standards of living.

The pandemic has partly debunked this narrative, by revealing which workers truly are essential. It turns out that there...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Women’s business achievements finally being recognised

A PR company owner reflects on being the only woman nominated for a prestigious award in 2001, progress has been made since but there is still much to do

Sharon Bannerton | 2 days ago

Comment: Brexit remains the most pressing issue for Ireland

We may be weary of the protracted soap opera that is the UK’s exit from the European Union, yet this is the most crucial hour of an act that will shape our economic future

Susan O'Keeffe | 2 days ago

Tech view: The Irish tech firms that really are out of this world

Getting involved in space projects is an excellent opportunity to test the reliability of any technology, and Irish firms are moving into the sector

Emmet Ryan | 3 days ago