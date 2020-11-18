Comment: The revenge of the precariat

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of low-skilled labour in the economy was assumed to be in decline. In digitally disrupted labour markets, where fancy Stem professions enjoy pride of place, only highly qualified professionals can thrive. Those whose jobs are threatened by new technologies are condemned to precariousness, redundancy, downward mobility, declining standards of living.

The pandemic has partly debunked this narrative, by revealing which workers truly are essential. It turns out that there...