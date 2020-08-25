Tuesday August 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: The game is up for the West

China is set to become the world’s leading economy but the fundamental difference in values between it and the West is unlikely to change

25th August, 2020
The West will have to find a way to live with China as it actually is, that means finding a path between kowtowing and confrontation. Picture: Getty

The confrontation between China and the West is escalating almost daily. The conflict is about technology, trade, global market share and supply chains, but also about fundamental values. Underpinning this economic and ideological competition is the goal of global predominance in the 21st century.

But why is the current escalation happening now? It is not as though the West suddenly had some epiphany about the implications of China’s rise. The fact that China is a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Firing Phil Hogan would be an act of self harm by Dublin and Brussels

The EU Trade commissioner deserves severe criticism yet by pandering to public sentiment rather than managing it Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have jeopardised the interests of this country

Vincent Boland | 1 day ago

Comment: Rage sparked by golf debacle threatens nation’s health

Unity is desperately required as Covid-19 cases surge, but the actions of the Galway golf diners makes this dangerously difficult to achieve

Susan O'Keeffe | 1 day ago

That feeling when a press conference about Covid-19 mentions Mass 27,056 times

The government’s latest pandemic briefing was a vague, rambling shambles – and also felt weirdly religious

Emer McLysaght | 2 days ago