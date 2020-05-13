Comment: The EU can’t ignore Germany‘s Constitutional Court

The German Federal Constitutional Court’s (GCC) ruling against the European Central Bank’s pre-pandemic asset-purchase programme has stunned policymakers and other observers outside of Germany.

Many will be tempted either to ignore the ruling altogether, or to escalate the legal battle with the GCC. But both approaches would be counterproductive. The situation calls for an earnest debate about the ECB’s mandate and existing European treaties.

Specifically, the GCC has accused...