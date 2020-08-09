Comment: The Department of Education is our weakest link

The move to close all schools on March 12 was decisive, but it was not the work of the Department of Education. It had no real part in it.

This first serious escalation in the national response to Covid-19, on clear public health advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet,) was a decision made and communicated by Leo Varadkar, as Taoiseach, from the steps of Blair House in Washington.

From that point on, as...