Wednesday July 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: The Covid-19 crisis should disabuse us of our naive trust in human progress

The immediate lesson of the pandemic is that human civilisation urgently needs a deeper sense of responsibility

28th July, 2020
The Covid-19 crisis has convinced many that leading countries should push for a “Great Transformation”, but this will require courage and vision

After many months, the global economy is still reeling from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic. Never before in peacetime has our technology-driven modern society experienced anything remotely similar to this.

Will there be a “second wave,” followed by more waves thereafter? That frightening question is now preoccupying people around the world, but particularly policymakers and national leaders. Nobody knows the answer. There is no playbook for a scenario in which a high-tech world economy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: We should all be worried about the government’s social welfare travel ban

This mean-spirited move has been followed by an even more worrying attempt to rewrite the facts about how it came into effect

Liam Herrick | 11 hours ago

Comment: The only way to beat Covid-19 is to stay the course

The Galway Races are taking place behind closed doors this year, but with punters still expected to travel to the city the event could be a test of the public’s commitment to ongoing safety guidelines

Susan O'Keeffe | 1 day ago

Emer McLysaght: Italia 90 was a time to remember, even if you weren’t alive

That summer of hope and possibility that changed how we felt about ourselves culminated in absolutely no trophy at all, but that is beside the point

Emer McLysaght | 3 days ago