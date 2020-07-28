Comment: The Covid-19 crisis should disabuse us of our naive trust in human progress

After many months, the global economy is still reeling from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic. Never before in peacetime has our technology-driven modern society experienced anything remotely similar to this.

Will there be a “second wave,” followed by more waves thereafter? That frightening question is now preoccupying people around the world, but particularly policymakers and national leaders. Nobody knows the answer. There is no playbook for a scenario in which a high-tech world economy...