Comment: Profit before people led to meat factory clusters

The meat business requires a strong constitution, as anyone who has seen or indeed smelled an animal being slaughtered knows, and there’s nothing pretty about the work, except perhaps the profits.
Mark-ups can be improved by using cheap labour and ensuring that all parts of the animal can be used, either for food or feed or a range of other by-products including leather. Adding value through a variety of food-processing methods – freezing,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team