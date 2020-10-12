Comment: Political theatre and antagonism must be suspended from this budget day

The surprising thing about the annual Budget is that the haggling over final decisions really does go down to the wire. Ministers really do still argue with the Department of Finance right up to the very last minute, in the hope that they will be the ones to pull the proverbial rabbit out of the ever-shrinking hat.
They will have been lobbied into the floor by then, with every organisation in the country having a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team