Comment: Polish election result is a turning point for European politics

Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, may not have come out on top in Poland’s presidential election, but the result nonetheless represents a turning point in European politics.

The nationalist-populist tide has peaked. To paraphrase Winston Churchill’s famous quip following the second battle of El Alamein in 1942, this may not be the beginning of the end of contemporary authoritarian nationalism, but it is at least the end of the beginning.

To...