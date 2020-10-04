Sunday October 4, 2020
Comment: Pandemic response puts us in danger of a democratic deficit

The reluctance of Nphet to appear before the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee could be the seed of a crisis in our politics

4th October, 2020
Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group, at a Covid-19 update press conference at the Department of HealthCollins/ Rollingnews

Crises are like the sorrows Shakespeare writes of: "they come not single spies, but in battalions". The Covid-19 crisis has caused economic and unemployment crises, and is seeding a slower-burning, non-pandemic health crisis. Less talked about, thus far, is the democratic crisis stalking in the shadows.

On Wednesday, the leading members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) attended the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee for its final public session.

The committee members weren't happy. They...

Share this post

