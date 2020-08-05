Wednesday August 5, 2020
Comment: Pandemic offers unique opportunity to reimagine public services

The central role of the public sector in responding to the Covid-19 crisis has restored trust – we should seize the chance to reform government

5th August, 2020
The Covid-19 crisis poses serious challenges for the government, but it also creates opportunities that, if taken, could create much needed reforms. Picture: Derick Hudson/Getty

There is a common narrative that the new government came into office at the worst possible time. All its decisions must be made against the backdrop of the pandemic; it has an ambitious and wide-ranging Programme for Government to deliver; and Brexit is to conclude by the end of the year.

There are clearly challenges ahead, but the Covid-19 crisis has brought huge opportunities too, in particular the possibility of fundamentally reimagining, revaluing and reforming...

