Monday October 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: OECD’s moves on corporation tax could spell trouble for Ireland

The new proposals would be a radical change from current rules, at a time when our exchequer needs every euro it can get

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
19th October, 2020
Dublin’s ‘Silicon Docks’ where companies such as Google and Facebook have their European headquarters

Largely unnoticed last Monday morning, the Paris-based Organisation for Cooperation and Development (OECD), a group of the world’s biggest economies, decided to shake up the complex and increasingly arcane world of corporation tax.

The lengthy document published by the OECD, if adopted by governments, would be the biggest reform in generations in how companies are taxed on their profits. It would also represent a great danger to Ireland at a time when every...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Frontline workers deserve financial reward for their sacrifice

Budget should have recognised those who risked their lives to save others during the first wave of Covid-19 — and who now face a most stressful and hazardous winter

Susan O'Keeffe | 1 hour ago

Emer McLysaght: 40 shades of consternation as I reach another milestone

The gap between what 40 actually feels like and what I expected it to be is really quite astonishing

Emer McLysaght | 1 day ago

Simpler solutions for taxing digital firms should be possible

Analysis: The biggest risk to corporation tax yield here next year is a collapse in corporate profits

Brian Keegan | 1 day ago