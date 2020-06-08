Comment: New government will have no honeymoon period

Shops opening, people returning to work and a government inching its way into existence: this week is likely to stand as the watershed of 2020. As one version of life comes to an end, so does the government which managed the formal phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and was responsible for the economic management of the country up until the lockdown commenced in mid-March.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had originally distanced his party from the prospect of...