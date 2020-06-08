Comment: New government will have no honeymoon period

Shops opening, people returning to work and a government inching its way into existence: this week is likely to stand as the watershed of 2020. As one version of life comes to an end, so does the government which managed the formal phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and was responsible for the economic management of the country up until the lockdown commenced in mid-March.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had originally distanced his party from the prospect of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team