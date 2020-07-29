Comment: My advice? Prepare for more upheaval to shake the global economy

In February, I warned that any number of foreseeable crises, so-called “white swans”, could trigger a significant global disturbance this year.

I noted that: “the US and Iran have already had a military confrontation that will likely soon escalate; China is in the grip of a viral outbreak that could become a global pandemic; cyberwarfare is ongoing; major holders of US Treasuries are pursuing diversification strategies; the Democratic presidential primary is exposing rifts...