Thursday April 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Markets may well confound post-Covid expectations

The performance of the S&P 500 seems to fly in the face of evidence that the US is heading for another Great Depression, proving that the only thing that’s certain is uncertainty

30th April, 2020
The Fearless Girl statue stands across from the New York Stock Exchange wearing a coronavirus mask. US stock markets rallied last week despite dire predictions. Picture: Getty Images

Though I have spent nearly 40 years studying financial markets, I find them as bewildering, complex and fascinating as ever. At the time of this writing, the most widely watched equity index, the S&P 500, is trading at around 2,878, where it closed on April 27. That was its highest close in six weeks, putting it less than 15 per cent below its all-time high, reached just before the Covid-19 pandemic, and some 30 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Contact-tracing app must be limited and transparent

While well-intentioned, the HSE’s smartphone proposal raises many questions and could have serious consequences for privacy protection

Regina Connolly | 7 hours ago

Brody Sweeney: State help is needed to rescue restaurants

Even when the hospitality sector reopens, it will take a long time for business to return to normal. The Save our Restaurants Coalition has proposed a three-step plan

Brody Sweeney | 1 day ago

Comment: Britain should use pandemic to extend transition

Boris Johnson should seek an extension and focus on the Covid-19 crisis

Barry Andrews | 1 day ago