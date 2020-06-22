Monday June 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Lessons from pandemic must be applied to climate crisis

Mistakes were made in the state’s handling of Covid-19, particularly in relation to care homes. We must be more vigilant in identifying blind spots if we are to ensure a healthy and green economic recovery

22nd June, 2020
A woman walks her dog beside graffiti reading “In This Together” in Sutton in Dublin during the Covid-19 lockdown: Despite the message, some sectors of society were hit much harder than others. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

During the Cold War, a concept was developed by the USSR to describe the fallout of a possible nuclear war in a particular region or zone. In the 1970s the US administration adapted it to describe the long-term effects of strip-mining coal in the American Mid-West.

The term deployed in both instances was “sacrifice zone” and it was used to designate a zone or geographic area permanently impaired by environmental damage or economic disinvestment. Sacrifice...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Economic recovery requires a new government now

The programme for government might not be perfect but as the country faces crises on multiples fronts, we can’t risk falling further behind. It is time to stop talking and get on with the job of governing

Robert Troy | 2 hours ago

Comment: Leaders must learn to listen to experts on more than Covid-19

The government was happy to defer to medical experts during the pandemic, but it must now learn to listen to advice in other situations – regional development in the neglected north west would be a good place to start

Susan O'Keeffe | 4 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: The public still have plenty to say about the media

We sometimes think of readers and viewers as disengaged, but the results of a new Reuters survey strongly suggest otherwise

Willie O'Reilly | 1 day ago