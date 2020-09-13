Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Introducing a universal basic income makes economic sense

Giving everyone a baseline payment does not disincentivise work, and it’s the best way to deal with a technological future

13th September, 2020
One of the reasons for guaranteeing a basic income for all is related to securing consumers for small businesses. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

The extent of the government’s involvement in providing income support to those most affected by the Covid-19 crisis is unprecedented. These interventions provide a political opportunity to overhaul the social welfare system, institute a universal basic income, and prepare for a future of job-altering technological transformations.

A working paper recently published by the Department of Social Protection and Employment Affairs, and the Central Bank of Ireland, opens with a stark statistic. At the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Brian Keegan: A no-deal Brexit will be as bad as Covid-19 – and there will be no vaccine

The consequences of a British crash-out for citizens and businesses here, and in Europe, would be alarming

Brian Keegan | 9 hours ago

A ‘one size fits all’ approach is not what the country needs

Instead of constantly firefighting the virus and relying on a one-size fits all approach, a graded system of alerts that could be implemented on a regional basis should aim to suppress the virus as much as possible

Tomás Ryan | 9 hours ago

Once a global power, Britain now seems determined to isolate itself

Our politicians are doing the right thing by sitting tight and letting the EU – and Irish America – deal with Britain’s dramatic U-turn on the withdrawal agreement

Lucinda Creighton | 9 hours ago